'E Noodle Group' Brings Hong Kong-style Fare To Chinatown

A new Hong Kong-style cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5 Catherine St. (between Division St. and Broadway) in Chinatown, the fresh arrival is called E Noodle Group.
This is the fourth location for the noodle joint, which has other outposts in Brooklyn and Queens as well.
The extensive menu features offerings like dumplings, barbecued meats, noodle soups, lo mein and more.
To start your meal, look for appetizers like braised pork hock, oxtail with curry sauce and fried tofu with hot and spicy sauce.
For barbecue, there's sliced pork, spare ribs, roast duck and soy sauce chicken. Dumpling options include fried pork and chive, steamed crab and Shanghai-style soup dumplings.
Rounding things out are noodle soup dishes, like beef ball noodle soup, mixed seafood and Japanese-style ramen. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.
Lolin L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 21st, said: "There are various Hong Kong-style cafes all over Chinatown, but most of them can be considered mediocre at best. This place is fairly new, I believe, and definitely worth trying."
Yelper Winnie Z. added: "The roast pork is amazing! Very authentic HK cuisine and there is an amazing selection of food to choose from as well--but defnitely try their barbecued meats. Their drinks are also very tasty."
And Eric W. said: "First off, I have to compliment this place on how well-maintained and clean the staff keeps this place. Many of the restaurants in the neighborhood I have been to don't seem to keep cleanliness as a priority, but this place does."
Head on over to check it out: E Noodle Group is open daily from 11am-10pm.
