What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Upper East Side, Right Now?

Inside 188 East 93rd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Upper East Side look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Upper East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

300 East 92nd St., #2b




Listed at $1,550 / month, this studio apartment, located at 300 East 92nd St. (at Second Ave.), is 35.4 percent less than the $2,400 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper East Side.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

506 East 82nd St., #3




Here's a studio apartment at 506 East 82nd St. (at York Ave. & E 82nd St.), which is going for $1,625 / month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

190 East 93rd St., #1K



Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment is located at 190 E 93rd St.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Here's the listing.)

188 East 93rd St., #2D




And here's a studio apartment at 188 East 93rd St. (at York Ave. & E 82nd St.), which is going for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, large windows, stainless steel appliances and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

173 East 91st St., #2232



Over at 173 East 91st St. (at E 91St. & 3rd Ave.), there's this studio apartment, also going for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a separate kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (View the listing here.)

1596 3rd Ave., #2C




And finally, there's this studio apartment at 1596 3rd Ave. It's being listed for $1,695 / month.

In the sunny apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings and two large closets. Dogs and cats are not welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
---

