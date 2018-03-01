SoHo's 'Paowalla' Becomes 'The Bombay Bread Bar'

A new Indian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to SoHo, called The Bombay Bread Bar, is located at 195 Spring St. (between Thompson St. & Sullivan St).
Nearly two years ago, owner and chef Floyd Cardoz opened upscale eatery Paowalla. Now, with the rebranding, he's shifting to a more casual dining environment to focus on his popular house-made naan and roti offerings.
The new iteration of the restaurant is a "love letter to the glorious food and culture of his native India," according to the business' website.
The Bombay Bread Bar will offer Cardoz's take on "Bombay's street foods and traditional dishes." On the menu, expect to see five variations of naan, served with a selection of chutneys like lemon, mango and spicy chili.
Look for an extensive selection of sharable plates on offer as well, such as South Indian beef samosas with cucumber-coconut raita and lamb curry with mint and lentils. For entrees, there are dishes like monk fish curry with coconut and chilies and pork vindaloo.
Rounding things out are an array of signature cocktails, beer on draft, wine by the glass or bottle, and sweet drinks like mango lassi. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
The pivot for the restaurant is reflected in its playful new look. Kris Moran, a "longtime member of director Wes Anderson's creative team," reimagined the interior space.
The Bombay Bread Bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Sherry J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 25th, said: "It's casual and more fun--a lot of color and pop art everywhere, with a whimsical Wes Anderson-esque soundtrack to match--and the food is more accessible."
And Anvita S. said: "While some items have remained the same from Paowalla--chili chicken, pepper shrimp, pork vindaloo--it was nice to see some new breads and entrees. Especially loved the chicken/chickpea kulcha paired with the mango and chili chutneys."
The Bombay Bread Bar is now open at 195 Spring St., so head on over to check it out.
