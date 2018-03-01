What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Murray Hill, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
251 Lexington Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 251 Lexington Ave., is listed for $1,850 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
311 East 37th St., #1C/3A
Then there's this apartment at 311 East 37th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 37th St.), listed at $1,895 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a decorative fireplace. Feline companions are allowed. (See the listing here.)
140 East 40th St., #10C
Listed at $1,995 / month, this studio coop is located at 140 E 40th St.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, bike storage and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, arched doorways, built-in shelves and plenty of natural light. Pets are not allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
36 East 38th St.
To round things out, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 36 East 38th St. It's being listed for $2,000 / month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, built-in shelves, high ceilings and abundant closet space. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.
(Here's the full listing.)
