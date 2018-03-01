What Will $3,700 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
39 E 1st St., #13 (East Village)
Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 39 E 1st St. It's listed for $3,700 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, exposed brick, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Pets aren't allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
150 4th Ave., #4076 (Park Slope)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 150 4th Ave. that's also going for $3,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
322 West 57th St., #55Q (Hell's Kitchen)
Listed at $3,700 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 322 West 57th St.
In the furnished unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
320 East 65th St., #1BR (Upper East Side)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at 320 East 65th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 65th St.) that's going for $3,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include an elevator, secured entry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
171 E 84th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 171 E 84th St. (at East 84th St. & Lexington Ave.). It's listed for $3,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a deck, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a residents lounge and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
175 1st Ave., #Penthouse (East Village)
Located at 175 1st Ave., here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,700 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a wine cooler and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry; Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.