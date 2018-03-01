What Will $3,700 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

Inside 150 4th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

39 E 1st St., #13 (East Village)




Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 39 E 1st St. It's listed for $3,700 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, exposed brick, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Pets aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

150 4th Ave., #4076 (Park Slope)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 150 4th Ave. that's also going for $3,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

322 West 57th St., #55Q (Hell's Kitchen)



Listed at $3,700 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 322 West 57th St.

In the furnished unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

320 East 65th St., #1BR (Upper East Side)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at 320 East 65th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 65th St.) that's going for $3,700 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include an elevator, secured entry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

171 E 84th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 171 E 84th St. (at East 84th St. & Lexington Ave.). It's listed for $3,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a deck, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a residents lounge and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

175 1st Ave., #Penthouse (East Village)




Located at 175 1st Ave., here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,700 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a wine cooler and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry; Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

