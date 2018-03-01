What Does $3,700 Rent You In Turtle Bay-East Midtown, Today?

REAL ESTATE

Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Turtle Bay-East Midtown? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

216 East 47th St., #4b




Listed at $3,700 / month, this 920-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 216 East 47th St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

250 E 49th St., #8a



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 250 E 49th St. (at Second Ave. & Third Ave.). It's also listed for $3,700 / month for its 647-square-feet of space.

The building features a fitness center, storage space, concierge service, a roof deck and a doorman. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

160 E 48th St., #12G




Located at 160 E 48th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,657/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

