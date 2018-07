An oil refinery in Canada is going to be posting dozens of job openings.31 co-workers at the plant just won a $60 million lottery jackpot, one of the largest in the nation's history.At least five workers have already quit.The others plan to return -- but just to finish a project.The workers, from a small town called 'Come by Chance', had been buying $155 worth of lotto tickets for the past three months.