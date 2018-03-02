REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In New York City, Right Now?

75 Sharrott Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in New York City are hovering around $2,895. But how does the low-end pricing on a New York City rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

75 Sharrott Ave.




Here's this apartment at 75 Sharrott Ave. in Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Eltingville, listed at $850 / month.

The studio apartment has freshly painted walls, a new refrigerator and ample natural lighting. According to the listing, it's "close to the train, express bus and shopping."

(See the listing here.)

78 Stafford Ave.



Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 78 Stafford Ave. in Woodrow. It's being listed for $1,100 / month.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, central heating, ample cabinet space and great natural lighting. According to the listing, the apartment is "near all."

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
