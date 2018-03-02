What's The Cheapest Rental Available In New York City, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
75 Sharrott Ave.
Here's this apartment at 75 Sharrott Ave. in Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Eltingville, listed at $850 / month.
The studio apartment has freshly painted walls, a new refrigerator and ample natural lighting. According to the listing, it's "close to the train, express bus and shopping."
(See the listing here.)
78 Stafford Ave.
Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 78 Stafford Ave. in Woodrow. It's being listed for $1,100 / month.
The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, central heating, ample cabinet space and great natural lighting. According to the listing, the apartment is "near all."
(Here's the full listing.)
