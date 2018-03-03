NOR'EASTER

PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Overturned truck on the Mario Cuomo/ Tappan Zee Bridge (@ParkwayPolice)</span></div>
By Eyewitness News
From trees crashing into buildings to overturned trucks and flooded trains, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut saw massive damage after Friday's nor'easter.

Take a look at some of the damage and chaos caused by this wicked storm.

Check out photos and videos from our viewers who bore the brunt of the storm:

Share your photos from Friday's nor'easter using #abc7NY.

