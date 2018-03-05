FDNY EMT arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl during party

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An off-duty FDNY paramedic has been arrested on rape charges after police say he raped a 10-year-old girl during a house party in Queens.

Investigators say 25-year-old Frantz Petion was a guest at a birthday party on Saturday night when he went into the attic bedroom of the young girl.

That's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her.

The victim began to yell, which according to police drew the attention of a family friend at the party who checked on the girl and discovered what had happened.

Petion is charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He faces up to 25 years in jail.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnyemtrapenew york citysexual assaultQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News