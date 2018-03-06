POLITICS

'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon weighing run for New York governor

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Actress Cynthia Nixon, best-known for her role on the TV series 'Sex and the City', is considering whether to run for governor of New York.

Her spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that Nixon is thinking about challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary this September.

The spokesperson said many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging the actress, an outspoken political activist, to run.

Cuomo declined to comment.

The primary is Sept. 13 and the filing deadline is July 12.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew york governorandrew cuomoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News