REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Riverdale, New York City

3801 Hudson Manor Ter. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Riverdale are hovering around $1,950 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Riverdale rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3801 Hudson Manor Ter.




Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3801 Hudson Manor Ter. (at W 239th Street), is 2.5 percent less than the $1,513 / month median rent for a studio in Riverdale.

Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, anticipate central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3615 Oxford Ave., #1




This studio apartment, situated at 3615 Oxford Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, garden access, a private patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

645 West 239th St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 645 West 239th St., listed at $1,500 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Dogs are permitted. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

3725 Blackstone Ave., #10




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3725 Blackstone Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

511 West 235th St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 511 West 235th St., is listed for $1,700 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and generous closet space.

(See the listing here.)

3580 Netherland Ave.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 3580 Netherland Ave. (at Oxford Avenue & W 236th Street), which is going for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News