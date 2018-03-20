Vote Your Favorite Entrepreneurs into the New, Alley Incubator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3185822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Rajiv Sharma, founder of Gut Happiness, is one of four entrepreneurs vying to win entry into the Alley Incubator.

Rhonesha Byng, founder of Her Agenda, is one of four entrepreneurs vying to win entry into the Alley Incubator.

Devon Christopher Johnson, founder of Bleu, is one of four entrepreneurs vying to win entry into the Alley Incubator.

Ofo Ezeugwu, founder of WhoseYourLandlord, is one of four entrepreneurs vying to win entry into the Alley Incubator.

Strength of entrepreneur/ team

Product/technology knowledge

A clear focus for how to derive value from participating in the incubator program

Big ideas with a distinct vision of how to execute

Jason Saltzman, founder and CEO of Alley, talks about the new workspace company, what they have to offer and how to cast your vote for their entrepreneurs competition.

Staying true to its founding philosophy, "community over everything" Alley has fueled the ambitions of thousands of entrepreneurs since 2012.With multiple locations in NYC, Washington DC and Cambridge, Massachusetts, the member-only community has helped entrepreneurs focus on business development and growth. Challenging the status quo of traditional workspaces, Alley is home to a supportive community of like-minded people who wish to create products and services for the new economy.Alley is proud to launch its startup incubator, an exciting opportunity for innovative entrepreneurs looking to reach their highest potential.The incubator provides the following services to rising businesses:Marketing: members will have access to a full suite of marketing services to help develop digital, social and experiential promotions that will accelerate a startup's visibility.Hiring platform: Access to top tier talent is often hard to come by when starting out, which is why Alley will match startups with a pool of exceptional candidates within the community, using a white-glove style hiring platform.Media: Turning long-standing media partnerships into exposure for these emerging talents, the program will grant the opportunity for these entrepreneurs to showcase their big idea and reach target audiences.Mentorship: Alley has partnered with some of the largest companies in the world in order to bridge the gap between large organizations and the startup ecosystem. Being part of this program will provide networking opportunities with experts, mentors and other selected leaders.Workspace: We have designed dynamic workspace environments across the country that entrepreneurs will have access to as part of the program.With a talented group of entrepreneurs vying to earn their spot in the program, we need your help to select just one company. You have the opportunity to take on the role of an investor and select who you believe should gain access to the program.Here are a few key items to keep in mind while evaluating your selection:- Video with Jason Saltzman