'Cinnamon Garden' Brings Indian Fare To The East Village

A new Indian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Cinnamon Garden, the fresh arrival is located at 328 E. 6th St. in the East Village.
This newcomer specializes in authentic Indian cuisine, according to its website, and features an array of popular mainstays, including grilled dishes from the tandoor oven, biryani, seafood curries and more.
On the menu, expect to see offerings like crab curry with an almond and coconut sauce shrimp biryani with almonds and raisins, as well as boneless chicken or lamb cooked with onions and green peppers. Look for house-made naan as well, with filled with onion, cheese or chili.
Rounding things out are a variety of vegetarian options like palak paneer, chickpeas cooked with spinach curry and yellow lentils. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Cinnamon Garden seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Tomas P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "We went there two days after their opening and were very impressed with their food. Lots of choices and vegetarian options. The chicken curry was very smooth and creamy, and their rice very fluffy."
And Matt M. said: "Got the shrimp appetizer, mulligatawny soup, mango chicken and south Indian garlic lamb. All great. I've tried most of the Indian places in the area and this is probably the best."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cinnamon Garden is open Monday-Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10:30pm.
