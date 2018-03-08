REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,000 Rent You In New York City, Today?

305 W 72nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

305 W 72nd St., #7d (Lincoln Square)




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 305 W 72nd St.

Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

30-94 48th St., #1 (Astoria)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 30-94 48th St. It's also listed for $3,000 / month.

The furnished apartment has hardwood floors, a private porch and good storage space. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

315 East 56th St., #3h (Midtown)




Here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 315 East 56th St. that's going for $3,000 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has an elevator and on-site laundry.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

311 E 72nd St., #8 (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 311 E 72nd St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

310 E 55th St., #12A (Midtown)




Located at 310 E 55th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, generous closet space and good natural lighting. The thirteen-story building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

31 2nd Pl., #2 (Carroll Gardens)




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 31 2nd Pl.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large closets, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a private patio. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

308 West 18th St., #2M (Chelsea)




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 308 West 18th St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.

The sunny, fully-furnished unit has carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome. The building has on-site laundry.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News