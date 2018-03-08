What Does $3,000 Rent You In New York City, Today?

Read on for the listings.
305 W 72nd St., #7d (Lincoln Square)
Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 305 W 72nd St.
Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
30-94 48th St., #1 (Astoria)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 30-94 48th St. It's also listed for $3,000 / month.
The furnished apartment has hardwood floors, a private porch and good storage space. Pets aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
315 East 56th St., #3h (Midtown)
Here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 315 East 56th St. that's going for $3,000 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has an elevator and on-site laundry.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
311 E 72nd St., #8 (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 311 E 72nd St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.
In the bright unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
310 E 55th St., #12A (Midtown)
Located at 310 E 55th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, generous closet space and good natural lighting. The thirteen-story building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
31 2nd Pl., #2 (Carroll Gardens)
Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 31 2nd Pl.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large closets, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a private patio. Pets aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
308 West 18th St., #2M (Chelsea)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 308 West 18th St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.
The sunny, fully-furnished unit has carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome. The building has on-site laundry.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.