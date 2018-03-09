Long Island man arrested for driving with 64 license suspensions

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police on Thursday arrested a man for driving with a suspended driver's license after stopping him for a traffic violation in Wyandanch.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jaquan Joas was operating a 2018 Honda on State Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop. A check on Joas's driver's license showed it had been suspended 64 times.

Joas was not the registered owner of the vehicle.

Officers arrested Joas, of North Amityville, and transported him to the First Precinct where he was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding parole warrant.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivingarrestWyandanchSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News