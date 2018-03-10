Man killed in freak forklift accident in Brooklyn

A freak accident in Brooklyn killed a 47-year-old man.Police say he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck near 1949 Broadway Avenue in Cypress Hills.The man was driving the forklift and got off and walked between the two vehicles - that is when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday.A police investigation is underway.----------