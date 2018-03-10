Man killed in freak forklift accident in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A freak accident in Brooklyn killed a 47-year-old man.

Police say he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck near 1949 Broadway Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The man was driving the forklift and got off and walked between the two vehicles - that is when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

A police investigation is underway.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentCypress HillsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News