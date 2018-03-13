NEW YORK (WABC) --The third nor'easter to wallop the New York area in less than two weeks is creating dangerous traveling conditions on both the roads and rails.
No major issues were reported, but commuters were urged to use caution and allow for extra travel time. Officials stressed that mass transit was the best option whenever possible.
NEW YORK CITY
Subways and buses are operating with normal service. Alternate side parking rules are in effect.
NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry are also operating with normal service.
Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm
NJ TRANSIT
Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is on or close to schedule with residual delays after Amtrak overhead wire problems near Secaucus. Bus service is subject to weather-related delays.
LIRR
Some branches are experiencing minor weather-related delays, but service is currently operating on a normal schedule. Crews could be seen out early Tuesday salting the platforms and preparing for a full day of commuters.
METRO-NORTH
Some lines are experiencing minor weather-related delays, but service is currently operating on a normal schedule.
AMTRAK
Amtrak service is temporarily suspended between Boston and New York City due to inclement weather. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.
All Service, including Acela Express and Northeast Regional between New York City and Boston for Tuesday, March 13, are canceled. Additionally, Trains 182(3/13) and 184(3/13) are canceled between Washington and New York.
Please visit Amtrak.com/alert/nec-storm-adjusments.html to get updates.
AIR TRAVEL
Expect delays and cancellations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts