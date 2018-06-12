SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

How Alisha Marie used humor to launch a YouTube career?

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?

Alisha Marie sat down with Eyewitness News on a recent trip to New York to gush about how she started creating content on YouTube. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Back in the day when YouTube was just evolving, Alisha Marie created a few back-to-school videos on her webcam. Little did she know how powerful her content would become and how impactful her YouTube content would be to fans.

The California native sat down with Eyewitness News on a recent trip to New York to gush about how she started creating content on YouTube more than eight years ago. Now, creating video content is her full-time job.

It is a massive commitment but also an exciting time in the ever-evolving digital media industry, from webcam recordings (full 14-minute rips with an awkward ending) to advanced productions, including industry cameras, editing, and graphics.

Alisha has gained a loyal following of more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Her most popular series is "Roommate Wars," which is a hilarious compilation of her and her sister trying to out prank each other. Another series, "Awkward Situations," is based on a close friend who finds herself in the most embarrassing scenarios.

Don't miss her hysterical and entertaining videos on YouTube, or follow her on Instagram.
This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentyoutubesocial mediasocial superstarsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
More social superstars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News