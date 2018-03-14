REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,400 Rent You In Bushwick, Right Now?

439 Knickerbocker Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bushwick?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,400 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1085 Willoughby Ave., #102a




Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1085 Willoughby Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and exposed brick. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

115 Suydam St., #3




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 115 Suydam St. It's also listed for $2,400 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space; In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

439 Knickerbocker Ave., #2d




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 439 Knickerbocker Ave. that's going for $2,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

618 Bushwick Ave., #213




Located at 618 Bushwick Ave., here's an 800-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,375/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

