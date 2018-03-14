FOOD & DRINK

Hawaiian Bakery 'Mahalo' Debuts In The East Village

Photo: Willson P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering desserts, cupcakes and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Mahalo New York Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 443 East 9th St. (between East 9th St & Avenue A) in East Village.

This is the latest outpost for the Hawaiian-inspired bakery, which has its flagship location in Glendale, New York.

The owner--a native of Guyana--created the business with her husband after traveling to Hawaii and noticing the tropical flavors used for baking were similar to what she was accustomed to growing up. The husband-and-wife team has since created a signature line of cupcakes, cakes, pastries and ice cream.

On the menu, expect to see cupcake flavors like hibiscus and cardamom with infused rose milk, coconut topped with coconut cream cheese frosting and pineapple jam and pineapple guava. The business also specializes in custom-made full-sized cakes, too.

If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for desserts such as mango and passion fruit whipped cheesecake, caramel and hazelnut cake balls dipped in dark chocolate and the "Honeymoon" shaved ice with pineapple and passion fruit, topped with caramel ice cream and condensed milk. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Mahalo New York Bakery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Mike C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 3rd, said: "The family-run bakery that frequents the Queens food markets and has a big location in Queens just opened a tiny little store in the East Village. They serve lots of the same Hawaiian-inspired treats and cupcakes."

Ciarra S. added: "Having grown up in Hawai'i, I have a soft spot for any eateries that remind me of home. There are very few places in NYC that are Hawai'i-inspired, and I am so happy that Mahalo New York Bakery joins that list."

Head on over to check it out: Mahalo New York Bakery-East Village is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News