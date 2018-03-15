REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Nolita, Right Now?

37 Spring St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Nolita look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Nolita via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 Mott St., #12




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 151 Mott St. (at Mott St. & Broome St.), which is going for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

12 Rivington St.




Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 12 Rivington St., listed at $2,301 / month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building offers a roof deck, secured entry and storage space.

(See the listing here.)

175 Mulberry St., #11




Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 175 Mulberry St.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

37 Spring St., #15




This studio apartment, situated at 37 Spring St., is listed for $2,500 / month.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect to see hardwood floors, a dishwasher, an eat-in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

233 Mulberry St.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 233 Mulberry St. (at Mott St. & Broome St.), which, with 650-square-feet, is going for $2,595 / month.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

11 Spring St., #4




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 11 Spring St.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9 Spring St., #10




To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9 Spring St. It's also being listed for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

