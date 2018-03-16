REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?

185 Leonard St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

185 Leonard St., #3b




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 185 Leonard St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Withers St., #3b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 200 Withers St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month.

The building features on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

202 Withers St., #3b




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 202 Withers St. that's going for $2,600 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

26 Cook St.




Located at 26 Cook St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,565/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts an elevator and a roof deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News