EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3264376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here And Now on March 25, 2018 marking the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of MLK Jr.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3264440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Girls For Gender Equity is a growing movement empowering girls and women to stand up for their rights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3264447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is National Donate Life Month and the NJ Sharing Network focuses on the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue for those in need.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3264449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At The Well Conferences is launching the first "From The Fire" Leadership Academy for young boys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3143951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYC Public Advocate, Letitia James addresses the NYCHA issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3143960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Black Women Talk Tech supports and encourages black women to build the next billion dollar tech business.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3143953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reflecting on Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee's legacy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3148868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 5 of Here and Now on February 25, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3144064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> JJ Hairston talks about his music career and number one hit "You Deserve It"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3144046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vivian Reed sings Lena Horne for a special centennial celebration.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125248" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Here and Now on February 18, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The "Party of Lincoln App" to educate voters about the process.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The Long Road To Hard Truth"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New Federal Theatre presents " Harriet's Return"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> South Africa Tourism and the 100th Anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3125370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New cookbook "Between Harlem and Heaven" by authors JJ Johnson and Alexander Smalls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3072803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the open for Here and Now on February 11, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3072526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The story of the first six African-Americans who escaped slavery and became millionaires.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3072478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The last play in a 5-part series; GUNPLAYS address gun violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3072472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Healing Power of Art; Exhibition & Sale at Riverside Church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3071595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News reporter and author Linsey Davis joins us.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3071593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn about a special arts center opening its doors to more students- for free!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3071583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now show close for February 11th, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 3 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 4 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 5 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 6 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3043287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 7 of Here and Now on February 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983679" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 3 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 4 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 5 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2983787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 6 of Here and Now on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2951835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now for January 14th.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part two of Here and Now for January 14, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Here and Now part three for January 14, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part four of Here and Now for January 14, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now for January 14, 2018: 500 Men Making a Difference.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now Part 6 for January 14, 2018: A visit to Sandy Ground Historical Museum.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2947422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part seven of our show.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2798876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2798912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2798942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 3 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2798995" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2799306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2799309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 6 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2799481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 7 of Here and Now on December 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2772834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Here and Now on December 10, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2772852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Here and Now on December 10, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2772926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 3 of Here and Now on December 10, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2773023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now on December 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2773040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Nowon December 12, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2773448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Part 6 of Here and Now on December 10, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2773445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 7 of Here and Now on December 10, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 3 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 6 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2741647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 7 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 3 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 4 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 5 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2646728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 6 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2647095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 7 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2548481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2548441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2548445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 3 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2548906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2551337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2551345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 6 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2551353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 7 of Here and Now on October 15, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 3 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2484003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 6 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 7 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Here and Now.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Here and Now.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 3 of Here and Now.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 4 of Here and Now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 5 of Here and Now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 6 of Here and Now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2407724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 7 of Here and Now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2348085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2348231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2348179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199556" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2199618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2201398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2115240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2115321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2115396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2115508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2115511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2065195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1964900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1964971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1965041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1965101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1965106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1937136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1937177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1937259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1937286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1907666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1907719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1907768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1907770" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1852933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1852976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1853008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1853041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1853086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1853151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1853154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1830763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1830781" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1830792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1830807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1819434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1808214" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Samuelsson on Here and Now.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1785963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1774297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Here and Now from February, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1762570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1715305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1703901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here and Now: Part 7

A weekly one hour program, airing on Channel 7, that's dedicated to covering the issues and interests of the African-American community in the New York tri-state area.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, as we shine a spotlight this month on Black History, the New York premiere of a play that recalls an ugly period in the country's history -- the unchecked lynching of African Americans -- "A Small Oak Tree Runs Red" at the Billie Holiday Theater.Also ahead, New York City's first lady and "Sisters Thrive," a new partnership with black women-lead organizations focusing on mental health.Later, the National Football League's first black female coach, and celebrating black super heroes and comics of color.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, a report card on President Trump's first year in office and what to expect during his second, including his recent alleged racist comments about Haitian and African immigrants.Also ahead, building on the "Me Too" movement -- the role of women of color in this culture shift.Plus, how the founder of the food blog "The Fat Running Chef" is using a body-shaming incident at the New York City Marathon to remind others of their own self-worth.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Once again this year, the Apollo Theater and WNYC are partnering to present the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, of course in commemoration of the national holiday honoring Dr. King."50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred" kicks off at three this afternoon as part of the Apollo's Uptown Hall Series. It will examine Dr. King's legacy and its impact on modern social justice movements.With us today is Kamilah Forbes, executive producer with the Apollo Theater, and Jami Floyd, local host of WNYC's "All Things Considered" and one of the moderators of this afternoon's town meeting.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, meet the FDNY's first black female deputy chief.Also ahead, the proposed new law that could shine a light on a policy that critics say unfairly focuses on poor communities of color.Later, the not-for-profit serving the city's most vulnerable children by finding homes for youngsters with special needs.Plus, the oldest African dance theater in the country, and celebrating 20 years on Broadway with cast members from "The Lion King."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up: how Doulas are providing services beyond labor and delivery, giving new mother's the post-partum help they may not even realize they need.Also ahead, the community based non-profit dedicated to keeping at risk middle school students in the classroom.Additionally, why the new paid family leave act means you won't have to choose between caring for a loved one and keeping your job.And, we take a look into the soul-train inspired production of "A Soulful Christmas."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, a closer look at the new high blood pressure guidelines: will the change help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes among African Americans?Also ahead, "The Free Black Women's Library," celebrating the voices of black women around the world by taking their words on the road.Later, Bronx prep: building better lives for boys in the south Bronx. Plus, the African Diaspora International Film Festival and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's holiday season line-up.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, a safe space for survivors of domestic violence: the new center in Newark that's providing emergency assistance and resources. We'll reveal its deep, personal connection to the city's mayor.Also ahead, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We'll tell you how the nation's first mobile mammography clinic is making a difference in the lives of women in need.Later, the only African-American female scientist at the American Museum of Natural History talks about her mission to help educate inner city students.Plus, the new season of Harlem Stage: 30 years of showcasing the best in visual and performing arts.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, "Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria?" It's been 20 years say since that groundbreaking book asked that crucial question about race in America. The author talks about how much has really changed today.Also ahead, a foundation rooted in the philanthropic ideals of legendary musician Bob Marley. We'll tell you how his granddaughter's "Garden of Eden" is helping change lives.Later, how the education fund of the Women's Forum of New York is helping make the college dreams of women over 35 a reality.And, Marquise Jackson, the son of rap mogul 50 Cent, on his independent film debut.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the racially charged debate over the removal of Confederate statues and monuments. We'll get reaction from one of Thomas Jefferson's African-American descendants.Also, "The Unstoppable Girls Foundation" helps young women of color take on bullies while bolstering their self-esteem.Plus, why people of color are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's, but less likely to be diagnosed.And later, the "Black Gotham Experience" is the Manhattan walking tour that demonstrates why the untold stories of enslaved Africans are an important part of New York City's history.Coming up, the NFL anthem protest: the politics of President Trump's derogatory comments and fan reaction about patriotism or something else.Also ahead, we'll discuss what's being done to help small businesses survive the adverse effects of gentrification in Harlem.And, the charter school founded in part by music mogul Sean "P Diddy" Combs kicks off a second year of changing young lives uptown.Lastly, who says "power moms" can't have it all? We'll introduce you to a group that connects women determined to balance family life and demanding careers.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up: why police violence against black women is all too often overlooked. We'll talk with the author of a new book: "Invisible No More."Also ahead, how a trip to the barber is helping young boys improve their reading skills, the play putting the ongoing debate over gentrification in Harlem at Center Stage and "The Hip Hop Hall of Fame awards." We'll catch-up with "The Crash Crew."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:A conversation with award winning actress Anika Noni Rose. We take a look at her long list of credits on Broadway, television and film.But first, a look at the racial divide in this country sparked by white nationalists rallies and President Trump's controversial comments about the violent and deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.Here today to discuss these issues is Hazel Dukes, the president of the NAACP New York State Conference.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Coming up on this special edition of Here and Now: a look at some of the events that will help put the sizzle in your summer season.Sultry nights of soul cinema, music and theatre under the stars all uptown. See what's on tap at the "Image Nation Outdoor Film and Music fFstival" and "the Classical Theatre of Harlem."Later, this year's Summerstage line-up including the annual Charlie Parker Jazz festival.Grammy award winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington stops by.And, the man behind the late night mic at WBLS radio, host of "The Quiet Storm," Lenny Green on how he's celebrating 20 years on the airwaves in New York City.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, how being black can save a life: the pressing need for African American bone marrow and stem cell donors. We'll tell you what DKMS is doing to get the word out.Also ahead, the science enrichment program that's giving middle and high school students a jump start on careers in medicine. We'll introduce you to the Touro College Med-Achieve Program.The Negro Ensemble company is celebrating 50 years of showcasing black artists and art.And later, laughing with the "bad girl of comedy" Luenell.Coming up, celebrating Father's Day with some real life stories about amazing African American dads with the help of Essence magazine's men's issue. We debunk some of the negative stereotypes.Also, beating the odds when it comes to high school graduation rates: "The Brotherhood, Sister Sol" of Harlem is succeeding, holistically.Later, helping young, minority musicians hit high notes in the classical music world.And, we talk to Grammy-nominated R&B crooner Freddie Jackson.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Coming up, why President Trump's proposed budget is raising concerns among African Americans -- a look at some of the programs and services on the chopping block.Also ahead, why black men may need to get tested earlier for prostate cancer than other groups. We talk to the author of a new book that takes a look at why bigotry has seemingly become so popular in online posts.And later we celebrate "African American Music Appreciation Month" with classical pianist-turned R & B singer Josh X and jazz vocalist Catherine Russell.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the Rodney King case and the resulting Los Angeles riots, 25 years later.How much has really changed when it comes to police practices and race relations? A conversation with Reverend Al Sharpton.Also ahead, black women and depression: the author of a new book shares her personal journey toward healing, and an expert weighs in on why women of color are often reluctant to seek help.Later, why African Americans are less likely to invest, and how even small change can create more wealth.Plus, paying tribute to Native Americans and the environment: "Drums Along the Hudson."Coming up, should you or should you not spank your kids? We talk to the author of a new book "Spare the Kids: Why Whupping Black Children Won't Save Black America."Also ahead, how changing your diet may help eliminate fibroid tumors, cosmetic maven Vera Moore and the Universoul Circus is back in town -- and promising a global thrill ride under the big top.But first this afternoon, a look at President Donald Trump's first 100 days.It has been a roller coaster of a ride. Despite lingering questions about White House ties to Russia and a failure, so far, to follow thru on a promise to repeal Obamacare. Mr. Trump can count Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch among his successes, as well as the continued, unwavering support of his base.Here today to give their assessment of Presidents Trump's best and worst days: Basil Smikle Jr., executive director of the New York State Democratic party, and attorney Richard St. Paul, a Republican political analyst.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Coming up, on this special half-hour, banishing age old-stereotypes is the new book, "Exceptional," and the stories behind the positive images of black men.Also, the program "Harlem Grown" is supplying young New Yorkers with hands-on farming experience right in their own neighborhoods.Plus, a New Jersey teen's "Pillow for Change" project spreads joy and comfort to the homeless and senior citizens.But first, this month marks the three-year anniversary of the abduction of almost 300 Chibok school girls by the Nigeria-based Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. While some of the girls escaped or were rescued by the Nigerian government, the majority are still presumed missing.Here today is Evon. Benson-Idahosa, the founder and executive director of "Pathfinders Justice Initiative," that advocates for the Nigerian girls.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Coming up on this half-hour edition, a play that tackles gun violence in schools focusing on a school lock down when an active shooter enters the building.Later, one Jersey girl who didn't take no for an answer and became a leader on her Pop Warner football team.But first, this week, the YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women. This year's "Stand Against Racism" campaign is women of color leading change.Joining us today is Danielle Moss Lee, the president and executive director of YWCA of the City of New York.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Coming up on this week's program: Making it easier for minority and women entrepreneurs to win city and state contracts: A new app promises to level the playing field.Also, a leadership development program that pushes its players to score points on the court and in the classroom.And then, "The Parent Agent": A primer for anyone preparing to send a kid to college.Plus, "Madiba", a classic ballet based on the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela.But starting our show: Domestic violence is one of the most chronically under-reported crimes in the country. It crosses all racial, class, economic and cultural lines. There are many reasons why victims justify staying in an abusive situation, and as many as 48 percent of them say don't want to leave their pets behind. Now, Urban Resource Institutes "Unipal" or 'People and Animals Safely Program' is giving survivors a way out.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:-*-Coming up, what role can and should the formerly incarcerated play in helping to reduce mass incarceration? The subject of an upcoming forum at Columbia University.Plus, champion wrestler Ron "The Truth" Killings lives up to his nickname being honest with young people about their life choices.And later, Soprano Brandi Sutton makes her New York City opera debut at Lincoln Center.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:We're talking with Misty Copeland, the first African American principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. Her inspirational story and her latest book, "Ballerina Body," a guide for sculpting a leaner, stronger you.Also, New Jersey's own "Hidden Figure." The African American woman who played a significant role in landing the first man on the moon.Plus, we talk to the author of the children's book "Handicapable" and she shares how she turned her own personal story of being wheel-chair bound as a child into an inspirational tale for others.And later, talented singer, songwriter, and musician C West.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, paying tribute to the g.o.a.t: the greatest of all time. Not one, but two new exhibits take on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali.Also, encouraging young women to dream big and help transform their communities - the "At the Well" leadership academy.And, the new book "Pathfinders: The Journey of Sixteen Extraordinary Black Souls" tells the story of men and women who achieved great things against the odds.But when we come back, we take a look at the ongoing fight over the Dakota Access Pipeline, and why some local Native American leaders are sounding the alarm about similar pipeline projects here.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Coming up, on this "Three-Fifths" Clause Awareness Day, the push for the removal of language in the United States constitution, stating that African Americans are not 100 percent whole individuals.Plus, how one family is paying tribute to a lost loved one by helping to make the college dreams of others come true.Later, everything you need to know about traveling to South Africa, ranging from rugged adventures to a cultural and gourmet experience.And later, chef and owner Marcus Samuelson's shares secrets to his cross-cultural soul food menu in his new "Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up on Here and Now, a look at President Trump's "New Deal for Black America," so far.And, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with re-discovering America: family treasures from the Kinsey Collection at Walt Disney World's Epcot.Also, an exhibit that honors the contributions of black designers to the fashion industry.Plus, jump starting a healthy eating plan with the guru of green smoothies nutrionist JJ Smith.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, we're re-discovering, honoring and celebrating Black History.We'll tell you about the first digital bilingual platform devoted to passing on the history of Black Africans in the Dominican Republic - why you should log on to "First Blacks in the Americas."Also, a little known piece of African-American history that lies on the south shore of Staten Island: a place called "Sandy Ground."Plus, Brooklyn-based, "500 Men Making a Difference,"uplifting black boys and young men in tough neighborhoods.And "Black, Pregnant and Loving it," a month-by-month pregnancy guide that celebrates and educates black-mothers-to-be.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, we're re-discovering, honoring and celebrating Black History.The African Burial Ground National Historic Monument in Lower Manhattan, this month's eclectic line-up at the Schomburg Center for research in black culture - a treasure trove for materials representing the history of people of African descent and the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the country: "The Harlem Fine Arts Show."Plus, how job corps is helping young people improve their lives through vocational and academic training.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday; the Brooklyn Academy of Music's tribute this week.Later, helping destitute children and their families; the Brooklyn community services organization's MTA campaign.Also, a new year's body reset to help you lose weight, increase energy and help you feel better. We'll meet the dietitians and authors of the "28 Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot."And actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her new role on Broadway in "Wicked: The Untold Story of The Witches of Oz" as "Madame Morrible."But first as the nation recognizes Martin Luther King's birthday tomorrow, here's a look at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. There's a museum that offers visitors a lesson on the civil rights movement.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, bridging the health disparity gap when it comes to people of color - how the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health is making a difference in Brooklyn.Also ahead, New York Knicks legend John Starks is still making a difference off the court, helping to change young lives thru his own foundation and "The Garden of Dreams."Later, The National Winter Activity Center in New Jersey is helping young people hit the slopes.But first, the debate over the results of the recent presidential election continues.Part of that discussion a "Black Lives Matter" initiative that encouraged people not to vote on Election Day.Joining us to talk about the reasoning behind that strategy, the president of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York Hawk Newsome.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the impact of Hillary Clinton's loss to women in politics and plans to achieve gender equality. The National Women's Political Caucus shares their agenda.Also ahead, an initiative that's connecting Suffolk County cops with young people in the community to help them avoid the vicious cycle of gang violence.Later, a wellness program that's tackling childhood obesity in New York City school cafeterias.And, a look at the largest black life film showcase on the east coast, the 2016 African Diaspora International Film Festival.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Coming up, a stunning upset and victory in the race for The White House: what will a Donald Trump presidency look like for African Americans?Also, a seven decade commitment to helping communities color: how and why Carver Bank continue to re-invest in neighborhoods often ignored by others.Plus, recreating the future while honoring the past: hope and healing at Camp Widow.And later, August Wilson's two trains running at the Black Spectrum theater.Coming up, countdown to Election Day and the impact of the African American vote.Also, fighting for justice for communities of color on Long Island, and the mission of the organization, Amistad.Later, overcoming unimaginable odds in the foster care and becoming a professional female boxer.Plus, National Black Theater is kicks off its 48th season with the coming of age story, "Sweet."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:This week on Here and Now: Ending gender-based violence: The focus of this year's "YWCA Week Without Violence" campaign, a part of "Domestic Violence Awareness Month." Also, a one-stoop shop for Bed-Stuy residents looking for jobs, financial counseling, housing and more. Plus, 'Bed-Stuy Alive:' Celebrating the history and the culture of Central Brooklyn. And we'll take a look at the race for president. How important is the African-American vote in this election? Joining us will be Dr. Frederick Harris, a professor of political science and the director of the Center on African-American Politics and Society at Columbia University.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:The Justice Department's decision to end all privately owned prisons, and its effect on people of color. Plus, a new initiative focused on broadening access to services in the Black immigrant community. Also, New Jersey's largest museum - The Newark Museum - showcases works from its permanent collection of African-American art. And the Apollo's presidential debate watch, where Eyewitness News' Rob Nelson co-hosted a panel discussion. Audience members were more than willing to share their opinions about the much anticipated debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, inspiring life lessons: how the street smarts of the homeless helped an Ivy Leaguer develop the touchstone tools for living.Later, taking urban farming to the next level. The ambitious New Yorkers who've made growing better food and creating a stronger local food economy their mission.Plus, the organization making a boarding school education accessible for students from all walks of life.And, an initiative that's keeping jazz a live and live here in New York City.Coming up, a look at the contentious campaign for the White House.Also ahead, an initiative that's connecting Suffolk county cops with young people in the community to help them avoid the vicious cycle of gang violence.Later, a wellness program that's tackling childhood obesity in New York City school cafeterias.And, will the classic New York City game of handball become a gold medal sport?We're turning our attention to the growing crisis in America. Some are even calling it "the new Civil War," between police and the black community.The police killings of two black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile sparked outrage, and then the same week, the shooting deaths of five Dallas police officers.Here today to discuss this ongoing crisis and a call for change is Attorney Royce Russell, Erica Ford, the CEO and founder of Life Camp Inc. and Delacy Davis, a former East Orange, New Jersey police sergeant and founder of "Black Cops Against Police Brutality, Inc."Coming up, a new law that's reforming the speedy trial provision, ensuring that people aren't held in jail longer than necessary; how it could affect Rikers Island.Plus, the man behind the Motown sound, Berry Gordy, Jr. talks about his rise to fame and the return of the broadway hit "Motown the Musical."Later, as the Mount vernon Public Library honors hip hop legend Heavy D, his mother reflects on his life and music career.But first, a look at how black police officers handle the dual role thrust upon them as the country grapples with the fallout in the wake of a string of controversial police shootings of unarmed black men and several tragic police killings. Our guests today are both former police officers: Noel Leader, co-founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care and Delacy Davis, founder of Black Cops Against Police Brutality.Coming up, a proactive plan to keep the peace: "The Summer of Safety Tour" to help stop the violence in urban neighborhoods.And, men getting more than a cut and shave at the barbershop. The 48-hour "Cutting for a Cure" Health Fair and haircutting marathon.Later, Emmy award-winning hair expert Andre Walker, best known as Oprah Winfrey's personal hairstylist, shares some trade secrets.Plus, legendary Jackson Five member Tito Jackson on his career and his debut solo album.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, 50 years of educating children at the Storefront Academy in Harlem.Also ahead, schools devastated by Boko Haram terrorist in Nigeria get help from the women of a New Jersey church.Plus, a new movie, "Where Hearts Lie" set in Brooklyn, and taking on some tough topics: single parenting and mental illness.And, the Summerstage Concert lineup is all set.Coming up, the New York City Council establishes a Three Fifths Clause Awareness day.It's all part of a push to change the U.S. constitution to eliminate the language declaring that slaves aren't whole people.Also, tackling teen homelessness: a foundation that's teaching information technology to kids aging out of the foster care system.Later, we'll introduce you to the authors of several books targeting children of color with a focus on self-esteem. Plus, Celebrating Brooklyn with an arts and culture walk.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, how to create an invention that becomes a household name! The inventress shares some inside tips.Also big brothers, big sisters New York City: putting out a call for more mentors to help change young lives.And, Drums Along The Hudson puts a spotlight on Native American culture.But first this afternoon, the importance of educating, preventing and screening for Hepatitis. May is National Hepatitis Month, and according to the Center for Diesease Control, anyone born between 1945-1965 are five times more likely to have Hepatitis C that can cause liver damage and even failure.Joining us this afternoon is Dr. Carlos Ortiz and Harriet Foy, both board members of the Al D. Rodriguez Liver Foundation that promotes awareness about Hepatitis and its connection to liver cancer.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, "Bring Back Our Girls," the push for more international support to find nearly 300 hundred kidnapped Nigerian school girls.Also, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association addressing police brutality and domestic violence outside the courtroom.Plus, former Eyewitness News anchor and talk show host Rolonda Watts takes on love and race relations in a new novel.And later, it's that time again, "Harlem Eat Up": food, culture and fun uptown.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the race for the white House: a look at the importance of the African American vote in this year's volatile presidential campaign.Also ahead, meet Amira Vann, one of the stars of the critically acclaimed mini-series "Underground,"which centers on a group of slaves planning a daring escape.Later, legendary rap artist "DMC" Darryl McDaniels, reflects on how Run-DMC influenced hip hop and talks about his new, super hero message.Plus a tough act to follow, the "Univer Soul Circus" returns with a familiar but fresh new show.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, creating life-long memories for youngsters facing incredible challenges: the garden of dreams prom.And later, the history of jazz in pictures. The work of renown photographer Chuck Stewart who captured many of music's greats including Duke, Dizzy and Miles.But first, the death of music legend Prince sent shock waves around the world. From Minneapolis to here in New York, many fans are paying tribute to him by "Partying like it's 1999." Eyewitness news captured this gathering at the state office building uptown.Joining us this afternoon to reflect on the musical genius of Prince is r&b singer Me'lissa Morgan.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Coming up, helping young victims of sex trafficking pick up the pieces: a residential program for girls that's changing and saving lives.A non-profit that's providing shoes for underprivileged children around the world. We'll introduce you to the co-founders of "Billy4kids."Also, saving a piece of history Paterson, New Jersey. The push to preserve one of the last remaining stadiums that served as homefield for legendary Negro League baseball teams.And later, the Jersey City students who brought home top honors from a National Theater Festival.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, time for a new year's resolution re-boot? Dr. Ian Smith on why the shred power cleanse may be just the thing.Also ahead, changing lives in sub-saharan Africa; we'll talk to the founder of the people project foundation.This year's National Black Writer's Conference taking on issues of race in literature. Opera at the Apollo Theater: Charlie Parker's "Yardbird" and Oscar winner turned Broadway star Lupita Nyong'o.Coming up, a look at the race for the White House, and the rise in chaos and violence at Trump rallies.Also to come, in celebration of Women's History Month, a conversation with a leading voice on black culture and literature: Sonia Sanchez is here.Plus, the new book "Church Ladies: The Untold Stories of Harlem Women in the Powell Era."And later, we'll talk to the women starring as the "Church Ladies" in the revival of the hit Broadway musical, "The Color Purple.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the documentary remixing colorblind that takes a look at the rise in racial problems on college campuses.Plus, a Brooklyn arts and academic program changing lives one beat at a time.Later, making lasting impressions: an etiquette coach that can offer some advise.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Coming up, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the day his life was saved in Harlem.Also ahead, cracking down on deed fraud. The New York City Commissioner of Finance talks about his plans to protect the elderly.Plus, life-changing assistance for women and children living below the poverty line in New Jersey. We'll introduce you to "The York Street Project."Tomorrow, the nation will commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The slain civil right's leader was actually born on January 15, 1929. He was assasinated in Memphis, Tennessee while leading a sanitation workers' strike, but 10 years before that he nearly lost his life in Harlem.In 1958, at a book signing at Blumstein's department store on 125th street, a mentally unstable woman stabbed him in the chest.Joining us today is Alfred Howard, one of the police officers at the scene that day. Here this afternoon, along with Pierre Brooks, the son of Dr. Harold Brooks, one of the surgeons at Harlem hospital who helped saved Dr. King.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with a look at a rare exhibit representing 400 years of African-American achievement, the "Re-discovering America: Family Treasures" from the Kinsey Collection."Plus, the first national database that identifies slave burial grounds, preserving and memorializing an important part of family and American history.Later, encore presentations of some of our most popular black history-focused segments including a conversation with the descendents of Fredrick Douglas, Booker T. Washington and President Thomas Jefferson.But first this afternoon, we're turning our attention to a push for legislation that would require police to record interrogations in an effort to ensure that confessions are voluntary and not coerced.Joining us is Jeffrey Deskovic, whose coerced confession to a murder cost him 16 years behind bars until DNA evidence cleared him.Also here is Dr. Matthew Johnson, a psychology professor from John Jay College who has done research on false confessions and wrongful convictions.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, as we continue our celebration of Black History Month, a conversation with Dr. Khalil Muhammad as the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture turns 90 and he heads to Harvard University.Plus, a holistic approach to preventing heart disease in the black community.Later, the new play "Dot," that sheds some humor on coping with aging parents with Dementia.And, three-time Grammy winning artist Terri Lyne Carrington's new album, featuring the late Natalie Cole's last commercial recording of Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, as we celebrate Black History Month, we're focusing on the lives of enslaved Africans who worked for centuries on a Long Island plantation.New York City's first female district attorney and the first African American woman to hold the office in New York State, Bronx DA Darcel Clark lays out her game plan.Plus, award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance talks about his roles as famed defense attorney Johnnie Cochran on the TV series, "American Crime Story."Later, the musical "On Kentucky Avenue," inspired by Atlantic City's historic "Club Harlem," where black nightlife included performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Sammy Davis Jr.And on this Valentine's Day: staying connected with your soulmate. We've got advice from an Essence Magazine lifestyle and relationships editor.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the search continues for a missing flight attendant who disappeared after leaving LaGuardia airport; we'll hear from her family members.Later, this Black History Month, an order of black nuns in Harlem, mark 100 years of service and make a call for a 100 Days of Kindness campaign.Plus, Daymond John, CEO of FUBU, and shark from the hit abc show, Shark Tank, tells why the title of his book, "The Power of Broke" may be the secret to success.And R&B Singer Meli'sa Morgan is still going strong for decades with a new release, "So Good."Coming up, #OscarsSoWhite: the controversy surrounding the lack of Academy Award nominees of color and the push to boycott the award ceremony; what can be done to diversify the Oscars.Later, a free CUNY program for young fathers that focuses on parenting, education and long term financial stability.Plus, helping young men in Bed-Stuy beat the odds by saying "yes" to entrepreneurship.And, changing the lives of children coping with serious illness and hair loss.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the day his life was saved in Harlem.Also ahead, cracking down on deed fraud. The New York City Commissioner of Finance talks about his plans to protect the elderly.Plus, life-changing assistance for women and children living below the poverty line in New Jersey. We'll introduce you to "The York Street Project".Later, the cultural influence of the program "family first nights" promoting theater going as an important, lifelong activity for under-served families.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, shining a spotlight on some unsung veterans, a documentary about African American women who served the country during World War II.Also, the inspirational story behind one of the top natural hair care companies in the country, Miss Jessie's.Plus, the impact of stress in our lives and what we can do to control it. We'll talk with the holistic expert behind the new book "The Biology of Beating Stress."Later, exploring the political and cultural influence of Malcolm X in Brooklyn.But first, this afternoon we're turning our attention to a recurring issue: gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of death among African American youth."New Yorkers Against Gun Violence" is trying to change that through legislative advocacy and education with a particular focus on young people in communities prone to gun violence.Here today is Leah Gunn Barrett, executive director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, the organizations's Education Director Shaina Harrison and Zachary Thompson, a former program participant.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7: