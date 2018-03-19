South Carolina parents charged after teething baby thrown from unstrapped car seat

CONWAY, South Carolina --
Two South Carolina parents have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after authorities said a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.

Reports show the infant's father, 22-year-old Jacob Lowman, became irritated when the child started to cry, so he threw the baby's car seat, while he was unstrapped, causing him to "fly out" and land on his head.

The Horry County police said officers went to the home on Wednesday and found the boy with a visible injury on the top of his head.

Lowman and the child's mother, 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff, were arrested and posted their $5,000 bonds on Friday.

Biggerstaff is charged because police said she didn't contact authorities about the child's injury.

The Associated Press and The State contributed to this post.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectcrimecar seatschild abuseSouth Carolina
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News