Authorities in New Jersey announced Monday that 15 alleged leaders and members of three separate cocaine distribution rings were busted in what investigators dubbed "Operation Snow Bank."Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the 15 individuals were involved trafficking networks that operated in the City of Plainfield. They were allegedly run by 46-year-old Andres Hernandez-Diaz, 47-year-old Julian Mirambeaux, and 38-year-old Manuel Castillo-Concepcion, all of Plainfield.The 15 defendants are variously charged with second-degree conspiracy; first-, second- or third-degree drug offenses; and third-degree money laundering.It is alleged that the network run by Hernandez-Diaz later was run by 44-year-old Luis Andino, of the Bronx, after Hernandez-Diaz fled to the Dominican Republic.All three drug rings allegedly distributed large amounts of cocaine, and the two rings headed by Mirambeaux and Castillo-Concepcion also allegedly distributed heroin.The indictment is the result of an eight-month cooperative investigation led by the New Jersey State Police Trafficking Central Unit, Plainfield Police Division, ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, with assistance from the FBI Newark Office, Union County Prosecutor's Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, FBI Somerset Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, New Brunswick Police Department, Perth Amboy Police Department, HSI Virginia Office, Stafford County, Va., Sheriff's Office, and the New York City Police Department.The investigation culminated in arrests in July 2017. At that time, the investigating agencies also executed search warrants at residences in Plainfield and North Plainfield, where the defendants lived and in some cases allegedly cut and packaged their drugs for distribution. During the operation, investigators seized more than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, more than two ounces of heroin, and more than $35,000 cash.The indictment against the ring allegedly headed by Andres Hernandez-Diaz charges the following defendants:--Andres Hernandez-Diaz, 46, of Plainfield, N.J.--Luis Andino, 44, of Bronx, N.Y.--Domingo Berito, 58, of Plainfield, N.J.--Rodolfo Cardona, 58, of Highland Park, N.J.--Esperanza Garcia, 42, of Bronx, N.Y.--Edwin Lambur, 39, Orange, N.J.The indictment against the ring allegeldy headed by Julian Mirambeaux charges the following defendants:--Julian Mirambeaux, 47, of Plainfield, N.J.--Elizabeth Concepcion-Flores, 38, of Plainfield, N.J. (wife of Julian Mirambeaux).--Santander Gonzalez, 60, of Plainfield, N.J.--Charlie Lopez-Rodriguez, 26, of Plainfield, N.J.--Raylimi Mirambeaux, 19, of Plainfield, N.J. (daughter of Julian Mirambeaux).The indictment against the ring allgedly headed by Manuel Castillo-Concepcion charges the following defendants:--Manuel Castillo-Concepcion, 38, of Plainfield, N.J.--Bernardo Castillo-Concepcion, 51, of Plainfield, N.J. (brother of Manuel Castillo-Concepcion).--Mauro Collao-Villegas, 41, of Plainfield, N.J.--Elvin Maisonet, 45, of Paterson, N.J.First-degree drug charges carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison. The third-degree drug charges carry maximum fines of $35,000 or $75,000, while the third-degree money laundering charges carry a fine of up to $500,000.----------