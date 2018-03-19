Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Theater District, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Theater District via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
150 West 47th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 150 West 47th St. (at 6th Ave. & W 47th St.), which is going for $2,095 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
150 W 47th St., #6D
Then there's this apartment at 150 W 47th St., listed at $2,100 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman.
(See the listing here.)
58 West 48th St.
Listed at $2,150 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 58 West 48th St. (at W 48th St. & 6th Ave.).
In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
341 West 45th St., #2
This studio apartment, situated at 341 West 45th St., is listed for $2,195 / month.
The building features concierge service, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
150 West 46th St.
And here's a studio apartment at 150 West 46th St. (at 6th Ave. & W 47th St.), which is going for $2,200 / month.
The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the listing here.)
208 West 48th St.
Over at 208 West 48th St. (at Broadway & W 48th St.), there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not allowed.
(View the listing here.)
305 West 45th St., #M4
To wrap things up, there's this 433-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 305 West 45th St. (at 8th Ave. & W 47th St.). It's being listed for $2,250 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator.
(Here's the full listing.)
