The 5 Hottest Events In New York City This Week

Photo: Affordable Art Fair NYC/Facebook

By Hoodline
Where are the hottest events going down in New York City this week? Our pals at Eventbrite clued us into five events that are totally trending, from a festival celebrating New York State wines to an exciting technology job fair. If you're looking to get out and about in the city this week, here's where you should go.

An affordable art fair



At the NYC Affordable Art Fair, visitors can "browse thousands of original contemporary paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints showcased by over 70 local, national and international galleries. With contemporary artwork by over 300 established artists and rising stars, and price points ranging from $100-$10,000, there is something to suit every taste and wallet, whether you are a first-time art buyer or a seasoned collector."

The date: Numerous events from Wednesday 3/21 to Saturday 3/25
Buy Tickets

A festival of New York wines



Photo: Eventbrite

At the annual NY Drinks NY Grand Tasting, you'll be able to taste more than 200 wines made in New York State, and meet the winemakers behind them. According to the organizers, "more than 35 wineries from the Finger Lakes, Long Island, Niagara Escarpment, Hudson River region, and Brooklyn will be featured, alongside New York cheeses, charcuterie, and other hors-d'oeuvres from some of the most celebrated artisans in notable regions."

The date: Tuesday 3/20, 6-8pm
Buy Tickets

A free makeup class



Photo: Eventbrite

Need some help making your complexion shine? Sign up for the "Complexion Correction" class from Korean beauty brand Innisfree, which promises to help makeup lovers "master the art of color correcting to achieve the perfect complexion." The class is free but limited to 20 students, so RSVP quickly if you want to snag those flawless face tips.

The date: Thursday 3/22, 6:30-7pm
Buy Tickets

A job fair for up-and-coming tech companies



Photo: Eventbrite

At this Built in NYC event, job-seekers can meet nine New York-based tech companies "that are putting NYC on the map and shaping the future of our local ecosystem." The lineup includes marketing/CRM company Custora, education company Codecademy, and e-commerce fraud prevention company Riskified. Attendees are encouraged to "get to know what makes these NYC startups tick, meet the teams and discover their next opportunity."

The date: Tuesday 3/20, 6-8pm
Buy Tickets

A spring accessories launch party



Photo: Eventbrite

Accessories brand Emma&Chloe is celebrating the launch of its spring collection with a blowout bash, featuring a design-your-own-jewelry booth, mini beauty treatments, mermaid braiding, sparkling wine and a "detox tea" bar, personal shopping, a nail bar, a photobooth and more. It's all free, but RSVP as soon as possible--tickets are limited.

The date: Wednesday 3/21, 6-9pm
Buy Tickets
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
