Renting In Morningside Heights: What Will $2,500 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
140 Claremont Ave., #1g
Listed at $2,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom co-op is located at 140 Claremont Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted.
210 W 109th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 210 W 109th St., also listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a flatscreen TV. The building has secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
517 W 113th St., #39
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 517 W 113th St. that's going for $2,500 / month.
Tenants will find this newly renovated unit includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
