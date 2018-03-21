REAL ESTATE

Renting In Morningside Heights: What Will $2,500 Get You?

140 Claremont Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Morningside Heights?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

140 Claremont Ave., #1g




Listed at $2,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom co-op is located at 140 Claremont Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

210 W 109th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 210 W 109th St., also listed for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a flatscreen TV. The building has secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

517 W 113th St., #39



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 517 W 113th St. that's going for $2,500 / month.

Tenants will find this newly renovated unit includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

