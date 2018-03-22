PETS & ANIMALS

Illinois zoo welcomes adorable Humboldt Penguin chick

A zookeeper holds the Brookfield Zoo's newest addition, a Humboldt Penguin chick. (Sondra Katzen/Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield, Illinois --
On Wednesday, the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois announced the arrival of a new Humboldt Penguin chick.

The male chick hatched Feb. 12 and is being handreared by the zoo's staff. He does not yet have a name.

The zoo said in a statement that the chick is "thriving." He's eating a healthy diet of herring and marine smelts and is weighed three times per day.
EMBED More News Videos

A Humboldt Penguin chick hatched at Brookfield Zoo.


The chick's next major milestone comes at two months, when he'll molt down from his down feathers and will be introduced to a shallow pool of water.

Officials said that as early as May, depending on the chick's willingness to participate, he may become an animal ambassador in the zoo's Penguin Encounters program, which allows visitors to interact with the penguins and learn more about the species and the zoo's efforts to preserve them in the wild.

Humboldt Penguins are native to the Pacific coast of South America and are considered a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The zoo's newest addition, a Humboldt Penguin chick.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsbaby animalsbrookfield zooIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Ssscary discovery: Man fishes live snake out of toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News