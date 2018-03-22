Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Park Slope, New York City

REAL ESTATE

138 Sixth Ave. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Park Slope are hovering around $2,400 (compared to a $2,899 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Park Slope rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

44 Saint Johns Pl., #1f




First up, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 44 Saint Johns Pl., is listed for $1,769 / month, 29 percent less than the $2,491 / month median rent for a studio in Park Slope.

The unit features high ceilings, bay windows, ample natural light and a kitchenette. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

430 Sixth Ave., #2r




Next, here's a studio apartment at 430 Sixth Ave., which is going for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, a kitchenette, wooden cabinets and a loft area. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

208 Berkeley Pl.




Then there's this 550-square-foot studio apartment at 208 Berkeley Pl., listed at $1,950 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, ample closet space, plenty of natural light and a separate kitchen. Building amenities include an elevator, bike storage and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

372 2nd St., #3c




Listed at $1,972 / month, this studio apartment is located at 372 2nd St.

In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large windows and ample natural light. Animals are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

138 Sixth Ave., #2




Over at 138 Sixth Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,000 / month.

The unit includes central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large windows and plenty of natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

426 Bergen St., #1r




Also listed at $2,000 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 426 Bergen St.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows and a ceiling fan. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

208 Saint Johns Pl.




To round things out, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 208 Saint Johns Pl., listed for $2,000 / month.

Tenants will find this unit includes hardwood floors, plenty of windows and ample closet space. Small pets are allowed.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

