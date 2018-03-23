PETS & ANIMALS

PHOTOS: Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day

Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day

Eyewitness News viewers share photos of their best friends for National Puppy Day. (JoAnn Ziegler, Anthony Morse & Carla Dreyer Fletcher (Facebook))

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Friday marks one of the best holidays of the year - it's National Puppy Day. It's a day to celebrate puppies and encourage adoption.

All dogs are special and on this day we have even more reason celebrate our furry best friends.


So give your pup an extra treat, walk or belly rub today - for being such a good boy or girl every other day of the year.



