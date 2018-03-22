'Frozen: The Musical' moves from the big screen to Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) --'Frozen: The Musical" was the hottest ticket on Broadway Thursday night.
The new show, based on the highest-grossing animated film of all time, officially opened on the Great White Way at the St. James Theatre.
Disney's beloved hit movie has been transformed into an elaborate stage production.
It tells the timeless tale of two sisters -- pulled apart by a mysterious secret.
The stage show touts twice as many musical numbers as the beloved film.
Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin star as Elsa and Anna. The show will feature more than 40 cast members.
Millions of dollars of tickets were sold in advance due to the popularity of the original movie.
