REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Battery Park City, Right Now?

90 West St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Battery Park City are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $2,899 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a Battery Park City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

355 South End Ave., #5g




Here's this apartment at 355 South End Ave., listed for $2,750 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, ample natural light, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry, garage parking and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

99 Battery Pl., #1935




Also listed at $2,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Battery Pl.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and plenty of windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage and a door person. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

2 South End Ave., #4w




And here's a studio apartment at 2 South End Ave., which is going for $2,795 / month.

Tenants will find the unit features parquet floors, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom and built-in bookshelves. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator and a residents lounge.

(Check out the listing here.)

300 Albany St., #3a




Over at 300 Albany St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,800 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Building amenities include concierge service, a fitness center and on-site laundry. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(View the listing here.)

385 South End Ave., #3l



Listed at $2,825 / month, this studio apartment is located at 385 South End Ave.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry, a door person and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

90 West St., #13s




And finally, there's this 608-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 90 West St., listed for $2,999 / month.

In the unit, anticipate stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Building amenities include a door person, an elevator and storage. Animals are not permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News