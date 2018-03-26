ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Evans finds life beyond 'Captain America' in Broadway play 'Lobby Hero'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Marvel movies like the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" have given Chris Evans financial freedom, so he can appear on Broadway for a fraction of the salary he earns for movies.

"The whole Marvel thing has been the gift that keeps on giving," he said. "I don't know what I did to deserve it."

His play, "Lobby Hero," is about a murder investigation in New York City. His character is a veteran cop who's sexually harassing his partner Dawn, a rookie played by Bel Powley.

"What Dawn goes through is something that all women go through, especially in male dominated industries, very sexist industries," she said. "But I think there's a real highlight on it now, because woman are finally being allowed to voice what's going on for them."

The play was first staged Off-Broadway back in 2001, but it seems even more timely today.

"It's great that it's going on a Broadway stage in the midst of the 'Me Too' movement, the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and everything that's going on in our world politically," actor Brian Tyree Henry said. "This play really addresses all of those things."

Henry plays the supervisor of Michael Cera's character. Both are security guards.

"It's sort of a moral dilemma that gets dropped on each of the four characters in the play," Cera said. "In different ways, that they're all wrestling with from different angles."

Powley, who is from London, and Evans, from Boston, must wrestle with making their accents seem real. It was not that easy, according to Evans.

"In the play I have to say, 'We're not going to charge 'em,'" he said. "Now in Boston, we'd say 'not' with a 'w' and 'charge' with an 'h.' You guys say 'not' with a 'h' and 'charge' with a 'w.' It's a tough thing to flip."

It wasn't so bad for Powley, though.

"The New York accent is really fun to do because it gives you a lot of attitude," she said.

"Lobby Hero" is open now for a limited run. It was written by Kenneth Lonergan, who was born in the Bronx and won an Oscar for his movie "Manchester By The Sea."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Bel, not Beth
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwayentertainmentmarvelsandy kenyontheaterNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News