Marvel movies like the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" have given Chris Evans financial freedom, so he can appear on Broadway for a fraction of the salary he earns for movies."The whole Marvel thing has been the gift that keeps on giving," he said. "I don't know what I did to deserve it."His play, "Lobby Hero," is about a murder investigation in New York City. His character is a veteran cop who's sexually harassing his partner Dawn, a rookie played by Bel Powley."What Dawn goes through is something that all women go through, especially in male dominated industries, very sexist industries," she said. "But I think there's a real highlight on it now, because woman are finally being allowed to voice what's going on for them."The play was first staged Off-Broadway back in 2001, but it seems even more timely today."It's great that it's going on a Broadway stage in the midst of the 'Me Too' movement, the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and everything that's going on in our world politically," actor Brian Tyree Henry said. "This play really addresses all of those things."Henry plays the supervisor of Michael Cera's character. Both are security guards."It's sort of a moral dilemma that gets dropped on each of the four characters in the play," Cera said. "In different ways, that they're all wrestling with from different angles."Powley, who is from London, and Evans, from Boston, must wrestle with making their accents seem real. It was not that easy, according to Evans."In the play I have to say, 'We're not going to charge 'em,'" he said. "Now in Boston, we'd say 'not' with a 'w' and 'charge' with an 'h.' You guys say 'not' with a 'h' and 'charge' with a 'w.' It's a tough thing to flip."It wasn't so bad for Powley, though."The New York accent is really fun to do because it gives you a lot of attitude," she said."Lobby Hero" is open now for a limited run. It was written by Kenneth Lonergan, who was born in the Bronx and won an Oscar for his movie "Manchester By The Sea."----------Bel, not Beth