'Prince Tea House' Brings Desserts & More To Bensonhurst

A new tea room, offering desserts, tea and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Bensonhurst West, called Prince Tea House, is located at 8510 21st Ave. (between 85th St. & 86th St.).
This newcomer--which has several other New York outposts--specializes in French-inspired high tea and desserts, according to its Yelp page.
The menu is extensive and features a wide variety of loose leaf teas, Taiwanese-style milk teas, smoothies and more. Look for varieties like house genmaicha (roasted brown rice) milk tea, citrus fruit jasmine and matcha green tea smoothie.
If you're going the dessert route, expect to see offerings such as a strawberry shortcake parfait, a New York-style cheesecake and durian crepes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Prince Tea House has been warmly received by patrons.
Sherry Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19th, said, "The cafe is super cute! Cuter than the other location. :) I really like the seating area in the back with the glass ceiling so it gives off that outdoor feel."
And Linan C. said, "I have been waiting for this to open in Bensonhurst! The atmosphere is beautiful! They have an outdoor seating at the back and the decorations are just on point for a cute and romantic date."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Prince Tea House is open Friday and Saturday from noon-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-midnight.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City