GLAM LAB

'Game of Thrones' facial - New facial craze makes you look like a dragon

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

New facial craze makes you look like a 'Game of Thrones' dragon

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
It's been called the "Grandma Facial," the "Game of Thrones Facial," even the "Dragon Facial." I can tell you from experience -- you look like all three.

The enzyme facial has gained popularity in the beauty world for its immediate and long-lasting results.

So what is it that's temporarily turning you into a character from a horror film?

It's a mask made of freeze-dried human enzymes designed to force negative toxins out of your body through your skin.

The enzymes work with your lymphatic system to remove all of the toxins by back-flushing your capillaries.

The increase in blood flow gives your skin an all-natural nutrient boost and pumps fresh oxygen straight into your bloodstream.

The results? Tight, glowing skin in its best state.

This is not your average facial. It's at least an hour-long commitment -- and you won't be able to talk for a good portion of it.

I'm not kidding: That's how tight this mask gets.

I went to Skin By Molly in Williamsburg to have the treatment done by Molly herself. She is a leading esthetician in the enzyme facial movement, using DMK products exclusively.

The experience was extremely intense, but I can't deny the amazing results. Check out my video for everything you need to know about enzyme therapy!

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthoriginalsskin carebeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsglam labGlamSquadWilliamsburgBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
$3,000 hair extensions?!
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
Get rid of wrinkles in minutes!
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
Health advisory issued against bathing at 19 LI beaches
NYC Legionnaires' cluster rises to 22 cases, health officials report
Consumer Reports: Beware of swimming pool parasites
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News