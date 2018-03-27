FOOD & DRINK

Conquer Your Sichuan Food Cravings At These 3 New York Newcomers

Photo: Sichuan Manor/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to set your mouth on fire? New York has recently seen a number of new Sichuan restaurants open across the city. If you're looking for that distinctive mala numbing peppercorn flavor, check out some of the city's newest restaurants specializing in Sichuan cuisine.

Grain House


929 Amsterdam Ave. (between 105th St. & 106th St.), Upper West Side
Shuizhuyu (fish filet in spicy oil). | Photo: Zhiyuan L./Yelp

Queens-based eatery Grain House recently opened a location near Columbia University because so many of its customers were based in the area, Eater reported. The new spot comes courtesy of restaurateur Beichen Hu, who first got his start running a Sichuan take-out joint.

On the menu, look for offerings that include Chengdu cold noodles, "mouth-watering" chicken in spicy oil and fish filet in sour cabbage broth.

Grain House also has a small selection of dim sum and desserts to round out your meal. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out two reviews, Grain House has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Zhiyuan L., who reviewed Grain House on March 16th, wrote, "This newly opened restaurant is really good. The red bean taro ball is fantastic. The Chiba tofu is really good as well. This is one of my favorite dishes, and this place is one of the very few places in the United States that has this dish."

And Erica W. said, "Great, authentic Chinese restaurant in the Morningside Heights area. Ordered dan dan noodles (really good price of $8.95), fried green beans and pork strips in garlic sauce. All three dishes were amazing."

Grain House is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 11:30am-10pm.

Sichuan Manor


258 W. 44th St. (between Shubert Alley & 8th Ave.), Midtown
Photo: Sichuan Manor/Yelp

Housed in the former Sammy's House of BBQ space, Sichuan Manor offers elevated Sichuan fare and dim sum.

Look for offerings like a selection of mala dry stir-fry pots with beef, cauliflower or frog; braised fish with Sichuan peppercorn and tea-smoked duck. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Sichuan Manor, which currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on the site.

Yelper Wee L. wrote, "I stumbled on this new Sichuan restaurant during lunch. The place is comfortable and both the service and food is excellent. A nice affordable new Chinese restaurant in the Theater District."

And Christae M. said, "The food was traditional and absolutely wonderful! If you love spicy food, this is your spot. What a great place! What really made my experience above and beyond excellent was the waiter and his amazing customer service."

Sichuan Manor is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, Saturday from 11:30am-midnight, and Sunday from noon-10pm.

Szechuan Mountain House


23 St. Marks Pl. (between Cooper Square & Astor Place), East Village
Photo: Yvonne C./Yelp

Over in the East Village, Szechuan Mountain House offers "premier authentic Szechuan cuisine...to satisfy every inch of your palate," the restaurant writes on its website.

On the extensive menu, look for the classic stir-fried chicken with chili peppers, hot and spicy Vancouver crab and fried corn kernels with salted duck egg yolk.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 73 reviews on Yelp, Szechuan Mountain House has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Dan M., who was one of the first users to visit Szechuan Mountain House on March 18th, wrote, "All this spicy food leaves us plenty of time to keep our appetites for dessert, a cool contrast to the spicy dishes. The sweet potato dessert is sprinkled with pop-rocks, a delightful crackling finish to our excellent meal."

Yelper Matt L. wrote, "The food here is actually fantastic--the best I've had in New York when it comes to Sichuan food. I think every Sichuan place has something that they're good at, but SMH not only does many dishes well, but also hits all the smaller things too: service, ambiance, decor, etc etc."

Szechuan Mountain House is open Monday-Wednesday from noon-10:30pm, and Thursday-Sunday from noon-11:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News