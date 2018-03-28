REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In the West Village, New York City

98 Christopher St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the West Village are hovering around $3,495 (compared to a $2,900 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a West Village rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

315 W 14th St., #2e




Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 315 W 14th St., is 29.4 percent less than the $2,550 / month median rent for a studio in the West Village.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, a kitchenette, hardwood floors and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

38 Bank St., #3d




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 38 Bank St., is listed at $1,895 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you can expect wooden cabinets, large windows and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

129 Perry St., #6




Here's a studio apartment at 129 Perry St., which is going for $2,195 / month.

In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample natural light and closet space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

765 Washington St., #2w




Then there's this 400-square-foot studio apartment at 765 Washington St., listed at $2,200 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a kitchen bar that seats two and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

10 Bedford St.




Listed at $2,250 / month, this studio apartment is located at 10 Bedford St.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and recessed lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

189 W 10th St., #3e




This studio apartment, situated at 189 W 10th St., is also listed for $2,250 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

271 W 11th St., #5b




And here's a studio apartment at 271 W 11th St., which is going for $2,250 / month.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

98 Christopher St., #6




And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 98 Christopher St., that's being listed for $2,295 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, exposed brick, high ceilings and custom cabinets. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

