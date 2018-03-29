Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt

(Paloma Cruz )

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A two-alarm fire burned through a building in the Bronx early Thursday.

The flames broke out on the first floor on the building on Third Avenue in the Melrose section just before 5:15 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the burn unit at Cornell Medical Center.

The building houses a business on the first floor and has two floors of vacant apartments above.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefighter injuredfdnyMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News