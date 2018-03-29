NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Electric vehicles are taking off at New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

The future is now: Electric vehicles on the road

Take a look at the 2018 Nissan Leaf, one of the electric vehilces on display at the New York International Auto Show

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Electric vehicles are making the turn from a select product to one that more Americans are choosing to drive.

In 2018, EVs will become more affordable, drive farther and become more available than ever before.

Cars like the Chevy Bolt EV, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 are more popular than ever, even though the numbers are still low compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles.

The Leaf is the most affordable of the bunch, even though it doesn't go as far. -- only 150 miles on a charge. However, the price is under $30,000.

Toyota is also expanding its offering of electric and hybrid vehicles, which we saw during a tour seen on Facebook at the New York International Auto Show:



The new RAV4 compact SUV will be available with a 2.5-liter gas-electric hybrid system with a continuously variable transmission. Horsepower, gas mileage and price weren't released.

Volkswagen's hybrid sport concept can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, VW says. There's also a "mild hybrid" with 310-horsepower from a V6 and a smaller hybrid battery. The SUV is due in showrooms sometime next year. Mileage and price were not announced.

Ford's luxury brand, Lincoln Aviator, finally gets an Explorer-like midsize SUV with three rows of seats to compete in the hot luxury SUV market and a plug-in hybrid option.

To learn more about electric vehicles, check out this article from CNN. To see one up close, visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Hold on tight at the Toyota Camry Thrill Ride!
New York International Auto Show opens to the public
LEGO to the Auto Show!
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News