Renting In Yorkville: What Will $3,000 Get You?

408 E 92nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yorkville?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Yorkville is currently hovering around $2,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $3,000 / month on rent? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper.

1603 York Ave., #56w




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1603 York Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and closet space. Building amenities include storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

301 E 79th St.



Next, there's this studio apartment, located at 301 E 79th St., also listed for $3,000 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a balcony, ample closet space and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a door person and concierge service. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

408 E 92nd St., #8a




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 408 E 92nd St. that's going for $3,000 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person and concierge service. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 E 90th St.




Located at 400 E 90th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,000/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, plenty of natural light, parquet floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinet and ample closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person and concierge service. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

