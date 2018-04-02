AUTOMOTIVE

2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour

NEW YORK --
Here are groups and products featured in our show, "In the Fast Lane."

Greater New York Auto Dealers Association

 NY Waterway ( Ferry Service)

Peter Lyon / World Car Awards

Scotty Reiss - A Girls Guide to Cars

Lincoln Tech, Queens

Alan Taylor / Auto Expert

  Productions Plus

Saratoga Auto Museum

Group Tours - ( NYAS web site )

Nick Kurczewski / Car Expert

  Ford: www.BuyFordNow.com
Toyota www.buyatoyota.com
Audi : http://www.audioffers.com/tri-state/locations/index.htm

East Side Settlement House

2019 Audi RS5 Sportback

Watch "In the Fast Lane" on demand.

Part 1:
Watch In the Fast Lane from the 2018 New York Auto Show

Part 2:
Part 2

Part 3:
In the Fast Lane: Eyewitness News live from the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Part 4:
Part four of our live hour from the Jacob Javits Center with In the Fast Lane.

Part 5:
Watch part five of our live hour from the NY Auto Show.

Part 6:
Watch part six of our live hour from the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Part 7:
Watch the final segment of our hour from the 2018 New York Auto Show.

