2018 AUTO SHOW

PHOTOS: Hot new rides at 2018 New York International Auto Show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alfa Romeo 4C Spider at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. (Domenick Candelieri)</span></div>
Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 2018 New York International Auto Show has rolled into town.

More than four floors of displays from automakers around the world will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

Check out the photos of some of the hottest new vehicles on display this year.

The event runs from March 30 through April 8. Click here for more details.

Make sure to send us your own photos from the auto show by using #abc7ny. Your photos could be featured on air.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotive2018 Auto Showcar showphotosNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News