Are you ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep vehicle? You don't have to venture too far off the beaten path for the complete 44 experience.Jeep is on-site at the New York Auto Show for Camp Jeep demonstrations and four-wheel-drive ride-alongs.Some of Jeep's icons will be open for ride-alongs, including the legendary Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Climb in for Camp Jeep Mountain and its 18-foot-tall peak with 35-degree approach and departure angles.Since the debut of Camp Jeep in 2004, more than 1.5 million people have experienced the interactive off-road experience at over 100 events in the U.S.Now it's your turn to experience legendary Trail Rated capability. Visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.----------