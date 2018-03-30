HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --A worker was killed Friday morning in an industrial accident at a company on Long Island, police said.
It happened as 59-year-old Sergio Escobar was cutting a metal drum with a grinder at Bactolac Pharmaceutical, a plant that manufactures nutritional supplements on Old Willets Path in Hauppauge.
Suffolk County Police say the drum exploded and struck Escobar at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The Brentwood resident was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts