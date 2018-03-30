Man killed when metal drum explodes at plant in Hauppauge

Eyewitness News
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
A worker was killed Friday morning in an industrial accident at a company on Long Island, police said.

It happened as 59-year-old Sergio Escobar was cutting a metal drum with a grinder at Bactolac Pharmaceutical, a plant that manufactures nutritional supplements on Old Willets Path in Hauppauge.

Suffolk County Police say the drum exploded and struck Escobar at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The Brentwood resident was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentman killedworker deathHauppaugeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News