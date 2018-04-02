Woman found dead on subway train at its last stop in the Bronx

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was discovered dead when a number 1 subway train came to the last stop in the Bronx Monday morning

The 53-year-old woman got on the train at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

She was dead when the train arrived at the Van Cortlandt Park station at 242nd Street and Broadway in Riverdale, investigators said.

The city Medical Examiner will determine how the woman died. Her identity has not yet been released.

There were no signs of trauma.

