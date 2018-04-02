FOOD & DRINK

Check Out The 6 Freshest New Businesses To Launch In New York

Photo: Urbanspace at 570 Lex/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to New York? From a gluten-free modern American eatery to a Southern Italian restaurant on Staten Island, read on for the newest businesses to debut recently.

Friedman's



Photo: Shannon M./Yelp


Owned by a local family, modern American eatery Friedman's debuted a new location inside the Hotel Edison at 228 W. 47th St. (between 7th Ave. & Broadway). The extensive menu serves everything from avocado toast to fried chicken over waffles--all of it gluten-free.

Pho 60



Photo: Amy L./Yelp

Over in Brooklyn's Borough Park, a new neighborhood restaurant, Pho 60, has opened at 1001 60th St. (between 10th and 11th avenues). The menu offers Vietnamese mainstays like pho and rice vermicelli, as well as more unusual angel hair offerings.

Urbanspace at 570 Lex



Photo: Urbanspace At 570 Lex/Yelp

Inside Midtown's historic GE building at 570 Lexington Ave. (between 50th and 51st streets) is Urbanspace At 570 Lex. The food hall is "stocked with 16 of New York City's most beloved food concepts," including tacos, sushi and Chinese bao (buns), the business writes on its website.

Seamore's



Photo: Mike C./Yelp

A new addition to 66 Water St. in Dumbo, Seamore's offers "100 percent sustainable seafood sourced as close to home as possible ... at an accessible price point." The restaurant also has locations in Nolita and Chelsea.

Keki Modern Cakes



Photo: David W./Yelp

Specializing in Japanese-style cheesecake, Keki Modern Cakes opened its latest outpost at 315 5th Ave. (between 31st and 32nd streets) in Koreatown. Look for the "bouncy" cheesecake and the the Taiwanese-style castella, both made in-house with ingredients sourced from local farms.

Da Piera



Photo: Lidiana V./Yelp

Take the ferry over to Staten Island for a taste of classic Southern Italian fare at Da Piera, located at 1970 Victory Blvd. in Castleton Corners.
