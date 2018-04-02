Boutique Studio 'Brrrn' Brings Cool Fitness Concept To Flatiron District

A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 107 W. 20th St. (near 6th Ave.) on the edge of the Flatiron District, the new arrival is called Brrrn.
On its Facebook page, Brrrn bills itself as the world's "first cool temperature boutique fitness studio and lifestyle brand." Owners and certified personal trainers Johnny Adamic and Jimmy T. Martin believe that working out in cooler temperatures (between 45 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit), indoors, improves the exercise experience and burns more calories.
For now, the gym offers three 45-minute group classes: yoga-inspired movement, core and cardio slideboard and strength and HIIT. The gym also has an eight-person infrared sauna available for members.
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Nick T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 25th, said, "The owners Jimmy and Johnny are super nice and incredibly smart. They are fitness pros and have big brains, too--the science behind cold temp exercise might make you shiver, but your body adapts. And this new type of innovative gym really blew me away. ... They also have an infrared sauna which is beyond awesome."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brrrn is open weekdays from 6am-10pm, and weekends from 8:30am-2:30pm.
