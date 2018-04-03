Citi Bike offering single rides for $3 during April

NEW YORK (WABC) --Curious to try Citi Bike, but afraid of commitment?
The ride-sharing bike service is now offering single rides across its 12,000 bike system.
During the month of April, you can pay $3 for 30 minutes of bike access before committing to a membership.
Users still have to go through the Citi Bike app.
A year-long membership costs $169 for unlimited rides.
One-day and three-day passes provide unlimited 30-minute trips during these periods and are available for $12 and $24 respectively.
Riders of Citi Bike Jersey City will also have access to the $3 rides.
"From Astoria to Midtown or Williamsburg to the Lower East Side, we are bringing Citi Bike to even more New Yorkers this spring -one 30-minute trip at a time," said Kris Sandor, General Manager of Citi Bike NYC. "It's no secret that New Yorkers are always on the go, and with the single ride option, we are delivering a flexible new way for people to get where they need to be."
For more information or to download the Citi Bike app, riders can visit https://app.citibikenyc.com/YNq9STWrNL.
